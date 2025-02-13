Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingsbuttersymbolPa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3083 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMoney saving quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263466/money-saving-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license3D coin element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004412/coin-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080794/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGood money habits Instagram template, cute editable design for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18448911/good-money-habits-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable saving money element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143969/editable-saving-money-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080691/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089410/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable saving money element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143982/editable-saving-money-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003984/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license3D coin element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004434/coin-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084082/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003983/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license3D coin element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006581/coin-element-set-editable-designView licenseQuaker Doll (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086563/quaker-doll-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003963/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Fractur Design (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076098/pa-german-fractur-design-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080708/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license3D coin element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004483/coin-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable saving money element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143966/editable-saving-money-element-setView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license