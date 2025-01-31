rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Burger
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchchair
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Burger
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089448/pa-german-chair-c-1940-rosa-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089444/pa-german-chair-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089405/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Rocking Armchair (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Rocking Armchair (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086617/rocking-armchair-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Settle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574223/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088979/bootjack-slipper-holder-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Miner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Beach getaway Instagram post template, editable text
Beach getaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576465/beach-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kitchen Range (c. 1940) by David Ramage
Kitchen Range (c. 1940) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086208/kitchen-range-c-1940-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George File
Pa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089462/pa-german-plate-c-1940-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cherry Stoner (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Cherry Stoner (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085564/cherry-stoner-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Roundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Roundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086637/roundabout-chair-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
Sofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086777/sofa-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license