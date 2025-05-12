Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxbutterPa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Luther D WenrichOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2798 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (1935/1942) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061450/pa-german-chest-19351942-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086500/potato-masher-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseWooden Egg Beater (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087223/wooden-egg-beater-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730685/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730680/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView licensePa. German Child's Bank (c. 1939) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084119/pa-german-childs-bank-c-1939-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseBake shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050657/bake-shop-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089410/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy cookies day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049687/happy-cookies-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Box (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089386/pa-german-box-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Baking Mold (c. 1941) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087452/cast-iron-baking-mold-c-1941-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653424/gardening-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlower garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513889/flower-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseOlive house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089401/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085695/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089402/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1940) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085584/chest-c-1940-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Butter Crock (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089411/pa-german-butter-crock-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086886/strong-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license