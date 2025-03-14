rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingstableboxcoffee table
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089454/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Carl Strehlau
Chest (1935/1942) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069176/chest-19351942-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chest (1939) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (1939) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084114/pa-german-chest-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
Pa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Dower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085711/dower-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Christmas living room, editable interior design
Christmas living room, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731701/christmas-living-room-editable-interior-designView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Cellaret (c. 1953) by Carl Weiss
Cellaret (c. 1953) by Carl Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088840/cellaret-c-1953-carl-weissFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Product box editable mockup, packaging
Product box editable mockup, packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648367/product-box-editable-mockup-packagingView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstone
Chest (1935/1942) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069167/chest-19351942-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond Lorts
Cast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085533/cast-iron-stove-c-1940-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Malcolm Hackney
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Malcolm Hackney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067341/pa-german-chest-c-1936-malcolm-hackneyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541227/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license