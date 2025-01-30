Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablephotoantiquePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl StrehlauOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2920 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089447/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMiniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084114/pa-german-chest-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseDower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085711/dower-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Ada V Mayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064930/chest-c-1936-ada-mayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseChest (1935/1942) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069176/chest-19351942-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTulip and Sunflower Chest (1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072208/tulip-and-sunflower-chest-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067380/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licensePa. German Hanging Cupboard (c. 1938) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080801/pa-german-hanging-cupboard-c-1938-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license