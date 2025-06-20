Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingsjewelryphotowheelcc0creative commons 0Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo PorrecaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseHumanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077769/trivet-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064910/chandelier-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080789/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080754/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080739/pa-german-butt-side-hinge-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077766/trivet-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073103/bootjack-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080118/hand-lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086970/toleware-bread-tray-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080511/lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license