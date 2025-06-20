rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford and Filippo Porreca
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingsjewelryphotowheelcc0creative commons 0
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084168/pa-german-trivet-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Humanity poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21410656/humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077769/trivet-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064910/chandelier-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Trivet Toaster (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082096/trivet-toaster-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080789/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080754/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Pa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Pa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080739/pa-german-butt-side-hinge-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Trivet (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077766/trivet-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073103/bootjack-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080118/hand-lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086970/toleware-bread-tray-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Lantern (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080511/lantern-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
Foot Scraper (c. 1937) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074935/foot-scraper-c-1937-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license