rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089489/parlor-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086722/side-chair-c-1940-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086030/hickory-rocking-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Arm Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080694/pa-german-arm-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Pa. German Chair (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089444/pa-german-chair-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license