Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsclockphotoantiquePainted Clock (1940) by John KoehlOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3322 x 4088 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085787/eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseAntique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080556/mantel-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084574/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseJ.C. Brown Clock (probably 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086154/jc-brown-clock-probably-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336230/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081502/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081513/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084575/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseClock (1937) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073916/clock-1937-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSteeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081767/steeple-clock-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseTin Foil Still Life and Frame (c. 1941) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088254/tin-foil-still-life-and-frame-c-1941-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensevintage home decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licensePendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076267/pendulum-clock-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086364/mirror-frame-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license