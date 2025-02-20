rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Painted Clock (1940) by John Koehl
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsclockphotoantique
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085787/eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Mantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080556/mantel-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084574/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
J.C. Brown Clock (probably 1940) by William O Fletcher
J.C. Brown Clock (probably 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086154/jc-brown-clock-probably-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage postage stamp editable mockup element, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336230/vintage-postage-stamp-editable-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081502/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Tall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Tall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081513/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084575/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
Clock (1937) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073916/clock-1937-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Steeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durand
Steeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081767/steeple-clock-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Tin Foil Still Life and Frame (c. 1941) by John Koehl
Tin Foil Still Life and Frame (c. 1941) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088254/tin-foil-still-life-and-frame-c-1941-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Pendulum Clock (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076267/pendulum-clock-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Mirror Frame (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086364/mirror-frame-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license