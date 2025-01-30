rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Child's Chair (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085580/childs-chair-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Comb Back Chair (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
Comb Back Chair (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089182/comb-back-chair-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086719/side-chair-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
Side Chair (c. 1940) by Francisco Alvarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086722/side-chair-c-1940-francisco-alvarezFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Camp Chair (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Camp Chair (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085449/camp-chair-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Hickory Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086030/hickory-rocking-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Armchair (1940) by Joe Brennan
Armchair (1940) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085346/armchair-1940-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
Braided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
Gothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towers
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081284/rocking-chair-c-1938-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064142/armchair-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license