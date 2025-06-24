rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pennsylvania German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingplatepaintingshatphoto
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089460/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Plate (1937) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076144/pa-german-plate-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086168/jar-probably-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Sander (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Sander (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084492/sander-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083869/jug-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597411/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Churn (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Churn (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083066/churn-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Churn (1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Churn (1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083073/churn-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Pa. German Box (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089386/pa-german-box-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license