Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsglasslampphotoantiquePennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton GrubsteinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2756 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLuxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseModern living blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582329/modern-living-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087057/umbrella-stand-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseModern living Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582344/modern-living-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseKettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835614/furniture-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseRush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal home decor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835594/minimal-home-decor-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082079/trivet-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066124/george-washington-flat-iron-stand-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670389/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957833/furniture-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075241/hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958546/furniture-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSnow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978751/furniture-logo-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078130/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978774/furniture-logo-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087454/cast-iron-andiron-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseHead (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dining corner desktop wallpaper, furniture doodle background, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282511/png-aesthetic-background-blank-spaceView licenseStove Urn (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084805/stove-urn-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseBrown furniture collage element, living room designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548848/brown-furniture-collage-element-living-room-designView licenseSilver Salver (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071354/silver-salver-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067396/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074924/foot-scraper-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license