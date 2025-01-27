rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pembroke Table (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pembroke Table (1936) by Florence Choate
Pembroke Table (1936) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067575/pembroke-table-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choate
Card Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088839/card-table-c-1953-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
Arm Chair (c. 1940) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085348/arm-chair-c-1940-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Piano (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
Piano (c. 1936) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067834/piano-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squires
Butterfly Table (c. 1940) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089056/butterfly-table-c-1940-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
Wash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
Low Boy (c. 1940) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086294/low-boy-c-1940-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085607/desk-box-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Dining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065476/dining-table-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1953) by John Garay
Table (c. 1953) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088920/table-c-1953-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
Table (c. 1940) by Warren Booth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license