Patchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
squaresquares patternpublic domain quilt patterntextilesherlockfabricpatternart
Abstract art blog banner template
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Ask me Facebook post template
Quilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Success quote template
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Journey quote template
Autographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
Patchwork quilt magic font
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Stitched
Infant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Patchwork
Boston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
Patchwork
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
Patchwork
Quilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Fabric flag sign editable mockup
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Stitched
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Patchwork
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Black fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Empire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlock
