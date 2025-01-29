Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesquaresquares patternpublic domain quilt patterntextilesherlockfabricpatternartPatchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve SherlockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3176 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseBedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086565/quilt-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseAutographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085366/autographed-quilt-c-1940-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseInfant's Quilt (Bed Covering) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075332/infants-quilt-bed-covering-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088988/boston-rocker-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061573/patchwork-quilt-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseQuilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, floral pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076254/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCooking quote template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseQuilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086588/quilting-silk-detail-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326542/black-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseEmpire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license