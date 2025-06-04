Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchphotoPewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1056 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3989 x 3510 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067805/pewter-teapot-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086830/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStoneware Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086868/stoneware-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMug (1935/1942) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061335/mug-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseTrick Drinking Mug (c. 1936) by James M Lawson and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072191/trick-drinking-mug-c-1936-james-lawson-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077449/stoneware-jar-c-1937-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseBucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseDeep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087672/deep-aquamarine-bottle-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089298/cow-bell-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStoneware and Pewter Beer Mug (c. 1934) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058719/stoneware-and-pewter-beer-mug-c-1934-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBraided Rawhide Bottom Chair (c. 1940) by Dorothy Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089019/braided-rawhide-bottom-chair-c-1940-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jug (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081818/stoneware-jug-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseWhale Oil Can (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087162/whale-oil-can-c-1940-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMiner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license