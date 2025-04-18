Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainbullpaintingspigphotoPig Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Marian PageOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 889 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3034 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJoin the team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Sheep Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063247/small-sheep-weather-vane-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087137/weather-vane-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086345/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseWorld pig day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408533/world-pig-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079471/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your pets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873929/protect-your-pets-poster-templateView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415987/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseSteer Weather Vane (c. 1941) by Zabelle Missirianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088193/steer-weather-vane-c-1941-zabelle-missirianFree Image from public domain licensePet sitter service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141830/pet-sitter-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081770/steer-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePet insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141739/pet-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane: Rooster (c. 1939) by Marian Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085186/weather-vane-rooster-c-1939-marian-pageFree Image from public domain licenseBear ballerina, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087146/weather-vane-horse-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRunning Horse Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Gertrude Kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086648/running-horse-weather-vane-c-1940-gertrude-kochFree Image from public domain licenseCute fox students cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543936/cute-fox-students-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSmall Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086762/small-metal-weather-vane-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licensePet vaccination Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141255/pet-vaccination-instagram-post-templateView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal health care poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139328/animal-health-care-poster-templateView licenseWhale Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Marian Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082308/whale-weather-vane-c-1938-marian-pageFree Image from public domain licenseProtect your pets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139228/protect-your-pets-poster-templateView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal disease Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141156/animal-disease-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087133/weather-vane-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCute fox students cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544110/cute-fox-students-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseFlower language poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597602/flower-language-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharging Bull (c. 1850 - c. 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746366/charging-bull-c-1850-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain license