rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Save
Edit Image
swordartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquetool
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085450/calking-chisel-used-milwaukee-ship-yard-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086782/smoothing-plane-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Sled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Sled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086746/sled-starting-hook-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517481/steakhouse-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085787/eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Flower design poster template
Flower design poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView license
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088557/childs-rocking-chair-c-1942-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq poster template
Summer bbq poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517712/summer-bbq-poster-templateView license
Apothecary's Pill Coater (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Apothecary's Pill Coater (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087305/apothecarys-pill-coater-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license