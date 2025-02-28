Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupantiquePitcher (1940) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3175 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWide Top Jug or Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087197/wide-top-jug-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087128/water-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseRedware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084404/redware-pitcher-probably-19391940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085952/glass-pitcher-c-1940-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084159/pa-german-pitcher-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086460/pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085972/glass-water-pitcher-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseMug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseStone Mug (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084788/stone-mug-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseBeer Mug (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082647/beer-mug-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license