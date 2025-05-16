rawpixel
Pillow Top Insert (1940) by Albert Ryder
Editable vintage border textured background
Pillow Top Insert (1940) by Albert Ryder
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Pillow top Insert (c. 1940) by Albert Ryder
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
Pillow Top Insert (1935/1942) by Henry Murphy
Editable vintage border pink background
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Editable vintage border textured background
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Aesthetic woman line art background
Embroidery Detail (c. 1940) by Emily Gierman
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Pa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levone
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Swatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Pillow Slip or Case (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
