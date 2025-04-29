Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseantiquejarpotteryPitcher (c. 1940) by George H AlexanderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3313 x 4024 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto of Nordic Kitchen Jar, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418671/photo-nordic-kitchen-jar-editable-design-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseCreamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087131/water-pitcher-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18789190/ceramic-craft-workshop-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseEwer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085799/ewer-fulton-steamboat-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274212/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066707/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086471/pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license