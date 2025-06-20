rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087128/water-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089534/pitcher-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wide Top Jug or Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Wide Top Jug or Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087197/wide-top-jug-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085972/glass-water-pitcher-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086460/pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Blown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Riza
Cream Pitcher (1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070192/cream-pitcher-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472084/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Water Pitcher (1940) by Jessie M Youngs
Water Pitcher (1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087130/water-pitcher-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license