Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquejarpotteryPitcher (c. 1940) by Betty JacobOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3028 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseRedware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084404/redware-pitcher-probably-19391940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseEwer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085799/ewer-fulton-steamboat-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081059/pitcher-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089550/pitcher-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseArt & craft fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680672/art-craft-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J J O Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081028/pitcher-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089345/cream-pitcher-c-1940-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license