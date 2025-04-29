rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquejarpottery
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Redware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacob
Redware Pitcher (probably 1939/1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084404/redware-pitcher-probably-19391940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Ewer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanosko
Ewer - Fulton Steamboat (c. 1940) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085799/ewer-fulton-steamboat-c-1940-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081059/pitcher-c-1938-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089336/cream-pitcher-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Pitcher (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089550/pitcher-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
Jug (c. 1940) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086175/jug-c-1940-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
Small Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Holloway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Art & craft fair Facebook post template, editable design
Art & craft fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680672/art-craft-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081028/pitcher-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryan
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089345/cream-pitcher-c-1940-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license