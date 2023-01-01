Egyptian's Ceiling painting pattern background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Free Royalty Free Photo ID : 10090529 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 1999 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3638 x 2078 px | 300 dpi Landscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1142 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 3638 x 2078 px | 300 dpi | 43.3 MB