https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10090782Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextSticky note mockup, editable psdView public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 10090782View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4995 x 3329 px | 300 dpi | 212.9 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4995 x 3329 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Sticky note mockup, editable psdMore