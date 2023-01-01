https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10092396Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 10092396View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1543 x 2160 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1543 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 19.11 MBTropical palm tree green background. Remixed by rawpixel.More