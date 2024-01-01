rawpixel
Green png vegetable collage element on transparent background
Green png vegetable collage element on transparent background

A Light exists in Spring

Not present on the Year

At any other period --

When March is scarcely here


A Color stands abroad

On Solitary Fields

That Science cannot overtake

But Human Nature feels.


It waits upon the Lawn,

It shows the furthest Tree

Upon the furthest Slope you know

It almost speaks to you.


Then as Horizons step

Or Noons report away

Without the Formula of sound

It passes and we stay --


A quality of loss

Affecting our Content

As Trade had suddenly encroached

Upon a Sacrament.

- Emily Dickinson. Original public domain image from Flickr

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel
