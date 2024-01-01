Green png vegetable collage element on transparent background

A Light exists in Spring



Not present on the Year



At any other period --



When March is scarcely here





A Color stands abroad



On Solitary Fields



That Science cannot overtake



But Human Nature feels.





It waits upon the Lawn,



It shows the furthest Tree



Upon the furthest Slope you know



It almost speaks to you.





Then as Horizons step



Or Noons report away



Without the Formula of sound



It passes and we stay --





A quality of loss



Affecting our Content



As Trade had suddenly encroached



Upon a Sacrament.



- Emily Dickinson. Original public domain image from Flickr