What about India? (1941-1943) Buddha, Gandhi, and the Taj Mahal by Merlin. Original public domain image from the Library of…
What about India? (1941-1943) Buddha, Gandhi, and the Taj Mahal by Merlin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
10103518

View License

