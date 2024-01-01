rawpixel
Learn to swim campaign Classes for all ages forming in all pools (1936 and 1940) by Wagner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
