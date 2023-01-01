Vintage hand, gesture illustration by Eagle Pencil Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10104602 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 16.73 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi