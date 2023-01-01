https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10106818Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage circus elephant, animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10106818View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 115.15 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage circus elephant, animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More