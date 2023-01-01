https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110151Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10110151View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1700 x 1134 px | 300 dpi | 13.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1700 x 1134 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Greek Roman coins, vintage money illustration by Sarah Whitman psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More