https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10110632Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman helping kid from dog attack, vintage cartoon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10110632View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 844 px | 300 dpi | 7.84 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 844 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman helping kid from dog attack, vintage cartoon illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More