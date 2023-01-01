https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114331Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextLaptop screen editable mockup psdView public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 10114331View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3745 x 2497 px | 300 dpi | 138.42 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3745 x 2497 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Laptop screen editable mockup psdMore