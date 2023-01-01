https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink ornate badge, vintage design psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10114847View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2869 x 2050 px | 300 dpi | 57.67 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2869 x 2050 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pink ornate badge, vintage design psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More