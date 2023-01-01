https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10115009View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 20.36 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 2250 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cathedral of Chartres's stained glass window art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More