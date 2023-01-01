https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10115982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMale athlete, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10115982View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3067 x 4600 px | 300 dpi | 97.74 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3067 x 4600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Male athlete, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More