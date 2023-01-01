https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Gold compass needle, vintage illustration by C. Goodall & Son, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10118021View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 967 x 1719 pxCompatible with :PNG Gold compass needle, vintage illustration by C. Goodall & Son, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More