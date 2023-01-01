https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBee hive, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10119689View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1756 x 1404 px | 300 dpi | 18.5 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1756 x 1404 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bee hive, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More