Vintage horse, animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10121024 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1870 x 1246 px | 300 dpi | 14.29 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1870 x 1246 px | 300 dpi