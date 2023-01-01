George Whitfield statue psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 10121194 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2954 x 4134 px | 300 dpi | 95.96 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2954 x 4134 px | 300 dpi