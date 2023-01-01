https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121873Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese leopard rank badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10121873View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpi | 99.37 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese leopard rank badge, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More