https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122770Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Turnip, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10122770View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2864 x 1910 pxCompatible with :PNG Turnip, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More