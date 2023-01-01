PNG Turnip, vegetable illustration by Johanna Fosie, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 10122770 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 800 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1000 px

Best Quality PNG 2864 x 1910 px