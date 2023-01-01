https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly fairy, vintage fantasy illustration by John La Farge psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 10123029View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2640 x 3300 px | 300 dpi | 77.62 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2640 x 3300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterfly fairy, vintage fantasy illustration by John La Farge psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More