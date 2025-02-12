rawpixel
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of Louis XIV, King of France (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: 1789 (Baroque)) by Adrien…
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of Louis XIV, King of France (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: ca. 1800 (Baroque)) by Pierre André…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136314/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of Madame de Grignan (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: ca. 1810) by Adrien Vachette and Jean…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123084/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702864/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with four maritime scenes; Louis XIV crossing the Rhine in 1672
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098166/snuffbox-with-four-maritime-scenes-louis-xiv-crossing-the-rhine-1672Free Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703829/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1650) by Jean Petitot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136156/portrait-lady-ca-1650-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Plaque with Apollo and Daphne (ca. 1650 (Baroque)) by Jacques Laudin I and After Hendrick Goltzius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136100/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Navy celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10337024/navy-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of King Louis XVI (1746-1825) by Louis Marie Sicard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123656/portrait-king-louis-xvi-1746-1825-louis-marie-sicardFree Image from public domain license
Luxury navy celestial frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10336776/luxury-navy-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView license
Jug (ca. 1670-1680 (Baroque)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136296/jug-ca-1670-1680-baroque-germanFree Image from public domain license
Luxury navy celestial frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10336834/luxury-navy-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView license
Napoleon I (ca. 1862) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126824/napoleon-ca-1862-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Luxury navy celestial iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10336939/luxury-navy-celestial-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of King Louis XIV by Jean Petitot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661898/portrait-king-louis-xiv-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain license
Navy celestial circle frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538130/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Petitot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664567/portrait-woman-jean-petitotFree Image from public domain license
Navy celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538320/navy-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Tripod table by Pierre Golle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264887/tripod-table-pierre-golleFree Image from public domain license
Navy celestial circle frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538208/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView license
The Pietà (ca. 1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150233/the-pieta-ca-1515-1520-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Antique painted enamel locket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851572/watchFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Box
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630694/boxFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696149/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Plaque with the Annunciation (ca. 1600 (Baroque)) by German and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135701/plaque-with-the-annunciation-ca-1600-baroque-german-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView license
Three-Handled Vase (late 19th-early 20th century) by Salviati and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128956/three-handled-vase-late-19th-early-20th-century-salviati-andFree Image from public domain license
Navy celestial circle iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538278/navy-celestial-circle-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Ten Panels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264515/ten-panelsFree Image from public domain license
Gold celestial sun moon background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208037/gold-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView license
Portraits of Louis Bourbon and Marie-Adelaide of Savoy, Duke and Duchess of Burgundy (ca. 1697-1700) by Follower of Jean…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136464/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Medal Commemorating the Founding of Saarlouis by Joseph Roettiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689498/medal-commemorating-the-founding-saarlouis-joseph-roettiersFree Image from public domain license
Sports instant film frame sticker, editable collage element remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901096/sports-instant-film-frame-sticker-editable-collage-element-remix-designView license
Enameled Watch with the Holy Family and Saint John (Movement, case backs: 1640-1660; Case rims: ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123115/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license