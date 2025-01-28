Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagenobleportrait paintingcanvasportrait royaltyroyal portrait public domain18th century portraitfacepersonPortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by VenetianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1438 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCrown element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002983/crown-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Maria Theresa, Archduchess of Austria, Queen of Hungary and Bohemia (ca. 1740) by Austrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123533/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer reward poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735646/customer-reward-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of the Infanta Maria Ana Victoria de Borbón (ca. 1723) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123428/portrait-the-infanta-maria-ana-victoria-borbon-ca-1723-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Queen Therese of Bavaria (ca. 1825-1826) by Studio of Joseph Karl Stielerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125438/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe Continence of Scipio, ca. 1751 by giovanni domenico tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937622/the-continence-scipio-ca-1751-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseShare to win poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719601/share-win-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sts. Magdalen and Ursula right wing of an altarpiece, ca. 1545 – 1550 by anton woensam von wormshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985904/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer reward Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808069/customer-reward-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cardinal François Joachim de Pierre de Bernis (18th century) by Attributed to Antoine François Callethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseContent is king poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735663/content-king-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of an Officer (ca. 1773) by Tilly Kettlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123674/portrait-officer-ca-1773-tilly-kettleFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181202/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseDon Antonio Noriega (1801) by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030370/don-antonio-noriega-1801-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136657/portrait-lady-ca-1760-1769-baroque-attributed-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer reward Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735643/customer-reward-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseProfile of a Highly Adorned Woman (mid 19th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125842/profile-highly-adorned-woman-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer reward blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735644/customer-reward-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRegal portrait of historical figure.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049525/regal-portrait-historical-figureView licenseRoyal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181247/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of the Holy Roman Emperor Francis II (1811) by Johann Peter Kraffthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125389/portrait-the-holy-roman-emperor-francis-1811-johann-peter-krafftFree Image from public domain licenseRoyal crown, Greek statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181234/royal-crown-greek-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of El General Ricardos (18th century) by Copy after Francisco José de Goya y Lucienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1780-1789 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136701/portrait-lady-ca-1780-1789-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licensePortrait of Achille Deban de Laborde (1817) by Alexandre Jean Dubois Drahonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795145/portrait-achille-deban-laborde-1817-alexandre-jean-dubois-drahonetFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting museum flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240716/art-painting-museum-flyer-template-editableView licenseMiss C. Walpole, Afterwards Countess Dysart (one of pair) (1736–70) by Francis Coteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting gallery flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240720/art-painting-gallery-flyer-template-editableView licenseRegal portrait of historical royalty.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049504/regal-portrait-historical-royaltyView licenseShare to win Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719608/share-win-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLouisa Maximiliana, Princess of Stohlberg (1774) by Carlo Marsiglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156507/louisa-maximiliana-princess-stohlberg-1774-carlo-marsigliFree Image from public domain licenseShare to win post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494790/share-win-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRegal medieval queen wallpaper for mobilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19175803/regal-medieval-queen-wallpaper-for-mobileView license