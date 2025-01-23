Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain art sheepdogcowanimalsfacepersonartnaturePastoral (ca. 1730) by François BoucherOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 995 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1492 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Approach of a Storm (ca. 1872) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128297/the-approach-storm-ca-1872-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseGoing to Market on a Misty Morning (1851) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788056/going-market-misty-morning-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung Shepherd and Flock (18th century) by Style of François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156062/young-shepherd-and-flock-18th-century-style-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLandscape With Milkmaid And Peasants (ca. 1670) by Jan Siberechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123103/landscape-with-milkmaid-and-peasants-ca-1670-jan-siberechtsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe Four Times of Day: Noon by Gilles Demarteau and Jean Baptiste Marie Hüethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707286/the-four-times-day-noon-gilles-demarteau-and-jean-baptiste-marie-huetFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at field mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414716/woman-field-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseLandschaft mit Schafherde und Ochsenfuhrwerk, 1881 by anton burgerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983422/landschaft-mit-schafherde-und-ochsenfuhrwerk-1881-anton-burgerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at field mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416330/woman-field-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseEnglish Barnyard (1839) by JohnWilson R S Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126402/english-barnyard-1839-johnwilsonFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseLandscape with Buffalo (ca. 1865-68) by Jean Achille Benouvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126974/landscape-with-buffalo-ca-1865-68-jean-achille-benouvilleFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381084/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381610/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVillage Scene on a River (2nd half 18th century) by Hendrik Frans de Cort and Petrus Johannes van Regemorterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123733/image-clouds-horse-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Pool (19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125016/the-pool-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseA Watering Place (1909) by Horatio Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129762/watering-place-1909-horatio-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery animal head, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381609/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseShepherdess in Landscape (1850–1950) by L Callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770717/shepherdess-landscape-1850-1950-callotFree Image from public domain licenseCow reading png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707294/cow-reading-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseHalt von Reitern bei einem alten Turm, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985552/halt-von-reitern-bei-einem-alten-turm-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507308/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMountain Landscape with Cattle (early 19th century) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125037/mountain-landscape-with-cattle-early-19th-century-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseFurry best friends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507024/furry-best-friends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape, the Cascades of Tivoli (mid 18th-early 19th century) by Daniel Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123776/landscape-the-cascades-tivoli-mid-18th-early-19th-century-daniel-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseDog-friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507023/dog-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125614/bright-day-ca-1835-1840-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612871/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseStudie zu dem Wandgemälde: Sommer, 1898 by max liebermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960302/studie-dem-wandgemalde-sommer-1898-max-liebermannFree Image from public domain licenseCute dog and sheep paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617014/cute-dog-and-sheep-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLife on the farm, null by netherlandish, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948704/life-the-farm-null-netherlandish-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license