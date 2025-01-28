rawpixel
Portrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Beare
18th century lady paintingwoman flowers public domainholding bookholding flowersladies and flowershatwoman flowersjewelry public domain
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
Woman of the world poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis David
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetian
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
Women's fashion poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Marie Sophie Friedericke von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 by johann georg ziesenis
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Pink aesthetic lady background
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Spring sale poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Hieronymus Georg von Holzhausen, 1735 – 1745 by german master around 1740/1750
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Lady Clinton (?) (1807-1810) by Attributed to Sir William Beechey
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Portrait of Maria Theresa, Archduchess of Austria, Queen of Hungary and Bohemia (ca. 1740) by Austrian
Summer fashion poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of a Woman (1st quarter 19th century) by Delaville
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Pink aesthetic lady background
Sarah Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Previously attributed to Robert Field and possibly French
Haute-couture poster template
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
Editable open book mockup design
Portrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…
Summer escape poster template
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Women's podcast Instagram story template, editable social media design
Portrait d'une jeune princesse by Jean François Janinet
Women's podcast Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Portrait of the Countess of Wilton (?) (ca. 1810) by Attributed to William Owen
