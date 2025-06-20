Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagedesignpublic domainadultwomanAllegory of Smell (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain ManufactoryOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1350 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Taste (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123557/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAllegory of Sight (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123559/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAllegory of Touch (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123531/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Hearing (1733-1745) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123541/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePutti Personifying the Arts and Sciences (1745-1749) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123636/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseJay (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8149852/jay-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDancing Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148731/dancing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParrot (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156566/parrot-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree-light candelabra (candélabre or girandole) (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147256/three-light-candelabra-candelabre-girandole-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBolognese doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8160047/bolognese-dogFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup of Japanese Figures by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263494/photo-image-dragon-face-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Turkey by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and Johann Joachim Kändlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262778/turkey-meissen-porcelain-manufactory-and-johann-joachim-kandlerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVase Mounted as an Ewer (ca. 1745) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123556/vase-mounted-ewer-ca-1745-meissen-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird of paradise (quetzal) (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157147/bird-paradise-quetzal-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBittern (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147652/bittern-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseParrot (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8154832/parrot-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese roosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157234/chinese-roosterFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMagpie (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157101/magpie-one-pairFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseCandelabrum with Parrot (Parrot) by Meissen Porcelain Factory and Johann Joachim Kändlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660431/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMagpie (one of a pair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157112/magpie-one-pairFree Image from public domain license