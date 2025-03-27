rawpixel
Allegory of Taste (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Smell (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Touch (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Sight (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Putti Personifying the Arts and Sciences (1745-1749) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Hearing (1733-1745) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactory
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pair of Vases (Vases Boizot) (ca. 1782-1784) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jardinière with Putti (1791) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and French
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dessert Plate (1770-1780) by Richard Askew and Chelsea Derby Porcelain Factory
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Figural Candlestick (ca. 1758-1769) by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dessert Plate (1770-1780) by Richard Askew and Chelsea Derby Porcelain Factory
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase (ca. 1773-1775 (Neoclassical)) by Chelsea Derby Porcelain Factory and After Jacques Saly
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Figural Candlestick (ca. 1758-1769) by Chelsea Porcelain Factory
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Small Urn with Silenus (1720 (Baroque)) by Francesco Antonio Xaverio Grue
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jay (one of a pair)
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate with a vase of flowers
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pair of Mounted Vases with Flowers by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase with flowers and birds (one of a pair)
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Deceived Weakling
Bradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase
