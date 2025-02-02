rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Watch with Double Case depicting Adonis and Venus (ca. 1760) by C Halifax
Save
Edit Image
personvintagegoldendesignpublic domainvenusclockglass
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Watch in Vase-Shaped Setting with Case (ca. 1825) by Swiss
Watch in Vase-Shaped Setting with Case (ca. 1825) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125431/watch-vase-shaped-setting-with-case-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain license
Luxury watch fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Luxury watch fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646318/luxury-watch-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Cylinder Watch in a Double Case Depicting the Marriage of Zephyrus and Flora (1728) by Ishmail Parbury and George Graham
Cylinder Watch in a Double Case Depicting the Marriage of Zephyrus and Flora (1728) by Ishmail Parbury and George Graham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123537/photo-image-compass-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classic brand Instagram post template, editable text
Classic brand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Watch in Pair Case (ca. 1730) by David Hubert
Watch in Pair Case (ca. 1730) by David Hubert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123438/watch-pair-case-ca-1730-david-hubertFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642078/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Watch in Pair Case with Classical Figures (1758) by John Champion
Watch in Pair Case with Classical Figures (1758) by John Champion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123861/watch-pair-case-with-classical-figures-1758-john-championFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Watch in double case (ca. 1750) by English
Watch in double case (ca. 1750) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156241/watch-double-case-ca-1750-englishFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642081/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Watch with Japanese Motifs (Case: 1754-1755; Movement is slightly later) by Jacques de Lafeuille
Watch with Japanese Motifs (Case: 1754-1755; Movement is slightly later) by Jacques de Lafeuille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123804/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Mandolin-Shaped Watch (1830-1835) by Franz Schmit and Swiss
Mandolin-Shaped Watch (1830-1835) by Franz Schmit and Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126053/mandolin-shaped-watch-1830-1835-franz-schmit-and-swissFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template, editable text
Museum blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cross-Shaped Pendant Watch (mid 19th century) by Swiss
Cross-Shaped Pendant Watch (mid 19th century) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125676/cross-shaped-pendant-watch-mid-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Watch with double case (1750-1760) by English
Watch with double case (1750-1760) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156357/watch-with-double-case-1750-1760-englishFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508980/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Watch with Diana and Endymion (mid 18th century) by Anton Bradt
Watch with Diana and Endymion (mid 18th century) by Anton Bradt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123473/watch-with-diana-and-endymion-mid-18th-century-anton-bradtFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633482/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chatelaine (1769) by Jean Louis Baron
Chatelaine (1769) by Jean Louis Baron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124047/chatelaine-1769-jean-louis-baronFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Chatelaine with Watch (18th century) by French
Chatelaine with Watch (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123143/chatelaine-with-watch-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
PNG Time management, woman holding clock illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Time management, woman holding clock illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642079/png-adult-alarm-clock-blueView license
Watch in a double case decorated with a relief of Orpheus playing a violin with animals (ca. 1730) by English
Watch in a double case decorated with a relief of Orpheus playing a violin with animals (ca. 1730) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123411/photo-image-animals-person-swordFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView license
Watch with emamelled panel of emblems of Love (1780-1785) by Swiss and French
Watch with emamelled panel of emblems of Love (1780-1785) by Swiss and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124298/watch-with-emamelled-panel-emblems-love-1780-1785-swiss-and-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Watch in Pair Case (ca. 1770) by William Grantham
Watch in Pair Case (ca. 1770) by William Grantham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123857/watch-pair-case-ca-1770-william-granthamFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622400/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Watch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1760) by French
Watch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1760) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123555/watch-with-floral-decoration-ca-1760-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Back in time Facebook post template
Back in time Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14620676/back-time-facebook-post-templateView license
Watch with a Scene of Musicians (ca. 1765) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and German
Watch with a Scene of Musicians (ca. 1765) by Meissen Porcelain Manufactory and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123782/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Gold Watch with Red Agate Plaques with Case (1760-1765) by English
Gold Watch with Red Agate Plaques with Case (1760-1765) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123909/gold-watch-with-red-agate-plaques-with-case-1760-1765-englishFree Image from public domain license
New product Instagram post template, editable design
New product Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646310/new-product-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Watch (ca. 1785) by Swiss
Watch (ca. 1785) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124081/watch-ca-1785-swissFree Image from public domain license
Wake up Instagram post template, editable social media design
Wake up Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625610/wake-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
FLORAL SPRAYS (1750-1760) by English
FLORAL SPRAYS (1750-1760) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156353/floral-sprays-1750-1760-englishFree Image from public domain license