Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecolonial india soldierregal portraitsindia oil paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainPortrait of an Officer (ca. 1773) by Tilly KettleOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1450 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePNG French colony soldier portrait illustration military.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478864/png-french-colony-soldier-portrait-illustration-militaryView licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseFrench colony soldier portrait illustration military.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417172/french-colony-soldier-portrait-illustration-militaryView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePNG Historical military officer portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434520/png-historical-military-officer-portraitView licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseLt. Colonel Tarleton (published 1782) by John Raphael Smith and Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025371/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage soldier historical painting backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378781/vintage-soldier-historical-painting-backgroundView licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Napoleon III (1868) by Adolphe Yvonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128715/portrait-napoleon-iii-1868-adolphe-yvonFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Vintage soldier historical painting backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434587/png-vintage-soldier-historical-painting-backgroundView licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrancisco Goya's Ignacio Garcini y Queralt (1752–1825), Brigadier of Engineers (1804) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3831447/image-book-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Maria Theresa, Archduchess of Austria, Queen of Hungary and Bohemia (ca. 1740) by Austrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123533/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseWashington In 1772https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500889/washington-1772Free Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBildnis eines Mannes in Uniform, null by otto scholdererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942654/bildnis-eines-mannes-uniform-null-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cardinal François Joachim de Pierre de Bernis (18th century) by Attributed to Antoine François Callethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDisabled people (1826) by Dirk Sluyterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814726/disabled-people-1826-dirk-sluyterFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licensePNG Historical military portrait paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15434542/png-historical-military-portrait-paintingView licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseSurinamese Militia (of Paramaribo); Officers, Non-commissioned Officers and Militiamen (1826) by Dirk Sluyterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1814770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Colonel Alexander Smith (1790-1858) (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126154/portrait-colonel-alexander-smith-1790-1858-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126233/image-person-art-adultFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComte Henri-Amédée-Mercure de Turenne-d'Aynac (1816) by Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791611/comte-henri-amedee-mercure-turenne-daynac-1816-jacques-louis-davidFree Image from public domain license